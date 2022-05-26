Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 56,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,151. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.47) to GBX 730 ($9.19) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 680 ($8.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

