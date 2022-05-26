Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 8521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price target on shares of Indiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.42.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

