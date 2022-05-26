indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) to announce $25.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. indie Semiconductor posted sales of $9.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $113.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $116.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $237.84 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,628. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.36. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

