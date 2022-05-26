indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.71 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Rating) to announce $25.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $26.00 million. indie Semiconductor posted sales of $9.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $113.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $116.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $237.84 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,628. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.36. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33.

About indie Semiconductor (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.