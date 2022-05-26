Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $435,268.23 and approximately $385.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,547.32 or 1.11550793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 474.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00506465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00032072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

