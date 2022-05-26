IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.17

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 135934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$99.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.65.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.5746341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

