IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $2.29 Average PT from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.29.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
