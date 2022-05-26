IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $2.29 Average PT from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMV. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get IMV alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,006. The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.33. IMV has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 28,237.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.