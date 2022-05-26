IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 54,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,942,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $36,489,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.90 on Thursday, hitting $191.73. 790,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. The firm has a market cap of $518.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

