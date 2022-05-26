IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 476 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after buying an additional 354,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 710,683 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

