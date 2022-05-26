IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,316 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after acquiring an additional 240,833 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

MTZ traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.04. 22,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.