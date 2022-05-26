IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 121 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.27. 49,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

