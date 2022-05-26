IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after buying an additional 219,512 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 959,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,870,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,598. The company has a market cap of $975.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.71. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.