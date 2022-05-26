IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. 29,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.07. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

TDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

