IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,638,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,032. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day moving average is $223.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

