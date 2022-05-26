IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up approximately 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lumentum worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.97. 11,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,120. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.87.

Lumentum Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.