IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

NYSE AMP traded up $8.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

