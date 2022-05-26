IMA Wealth Inc. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,950 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,674,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,933. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

