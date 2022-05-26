IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $3,291,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $6.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.44. 815,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

