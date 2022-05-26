IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,284 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:DXC traded up $4.70 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 196,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

