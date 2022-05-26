Idle Hits One Day Volume of $45,713.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Idle has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $45,713.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,882.91 or 0.53363384 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,123,193 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

