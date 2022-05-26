Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Buys $111,500.00 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,629,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,313,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 3,301 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,786.75.

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 100,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 67,671 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31.

On Monday, March 14th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88.

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 72,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,437. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of 605.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Identiv by 16.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 136,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Stories

