Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1,903.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.28 or 1.40569244 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 488.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00502474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.