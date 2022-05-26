Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 525.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

