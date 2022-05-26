ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 127.3% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $30.28 million and approximately $784,499.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 127.3% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00021817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 586.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,713,528 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

