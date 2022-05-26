ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.34 or 0.56077884 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00494288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008671 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

