IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 557,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,703. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,055 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after acquiring an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

