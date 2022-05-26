iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.03, for a total value of C$65,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,750,557.50.
Michael Lee Stickney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, May 21st, Michael Lee Stickney bought 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,808.00.
TSE:IAG opened at C$65.24 on Thursday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.93. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
