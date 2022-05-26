i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 170,936 shares.The stock last traded at $22.73 and had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a PE ratio of -36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 527.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 376,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 316,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 288.7% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 291,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

