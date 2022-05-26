i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $31.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $755.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

