Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.83

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 903949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$496.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.57.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.2709541 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

