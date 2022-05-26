HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $295.53 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $649.37.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in HubSpot by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HubSpot by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

