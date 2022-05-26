HP (NYSE:HPQ) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $38.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.87.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.57 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

