Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

HZNP opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

