HOPR (HOPR) Market Cap Tops $22.48 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $341,124.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOPR has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.73 or 0.56000314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00495376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008715 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

