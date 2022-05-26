Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.5-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.98-2.08 EPS.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.