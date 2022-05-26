Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.51. 105,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,503. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

