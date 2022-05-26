Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $27.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

