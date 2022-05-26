Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after acquiring an additional 731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after acquiring an additional 591,091 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.45.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

