Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 31,622 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,622 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Shares of URA opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.