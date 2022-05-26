Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,027,000 after buying an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $257,713,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,183,000 after buying an additional 156,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $93.41 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

