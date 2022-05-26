Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 90.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 164,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,359,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after buying an additional 183,918 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

ISRG stock opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

