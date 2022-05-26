Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,075,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,168,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

