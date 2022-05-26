Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of WM opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $157.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

