Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,711,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $161.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $155.39 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

