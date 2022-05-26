Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Mesabi Trust worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSB opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is 89.08%.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

