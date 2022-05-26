Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.62.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $221.65 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

