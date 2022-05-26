Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after purchasing an additional 90,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.