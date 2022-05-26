HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,354 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy makes up approximately 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPKEW traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,988. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

