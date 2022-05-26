HEROcoin (PLAY) Hits One Day Volume of $13,831.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $13,831.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

