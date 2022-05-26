Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.08. Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

HP opened at $49.73 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -55.87%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 742,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

