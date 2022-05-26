Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLTOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.89) to €19.40 ($20.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $9.47. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

